Israeli settlers set up outpost near Hebron to expand illegal settlement – Middle East Monitor

Illegal Israeli settlers in the inhabited Palestinian areas have set up an illegal outpost in the town of Birin, east of Hebron, in order to “expand” an illegal settlement, Wafa news company has actually reported.

According to an agent of the Anti-Settlement Committee in the West Bank, Rateb Jabour, the settlers have actually positioned a caravan on land belonging to a regional Palestinian as the primary step towards taking numerous acres of land, in spite of it being owned by Palestinians who have evidence of their ownership. He included that Israeli profession forces stormed into the town and handed 5 homeowners notifications buying them to stop work on their land.

The villagers voiced their issues that the organized land seizure belongs to the larger Israeli procedures developed to displace them and get their land to include the growth of the close-by illegal colonial settlement ofBani Haiver Located to the southwest of Bani Na’ im, Birin has a population of 160 and is hemmed in by Bani Haiver to the east and the settler-only bypassRoad No 60 to the west.

According to Wafa, Birin’s homeowners were initially expelled from the Naqab Desert in southern occupied Palestine and now depend upon farming and animals as their primary source of income. Settlers frequently attack Palestinian home and …