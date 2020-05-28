Israeli settlers seize more Palestinian land in occupied West Bank – Middle East Monitor

Israeli settlers seized more Palestinian land yesterday belonging to the townspeople of Deir Dibwan and Rammun close to Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. The Jewish settlers had been protected by Israeli safety forces throughout their raid.

The Head of Deir Dibwan municipality, Mansour Mansour, informed Wafa information company that dozens of unlawful colonial-settlers stormed the realm and seized round 47 dunams of land. He mentioned that they then used bulldozers to raze all buildings on the land.

The troopers prevented residents from gaining access to their land and compelled them to go away. The settlers had been allowed to proceed with their destruction of Palestinian houses.

Meanwhile, a home being constructed by Ibrahim Benniya in the Furush Beit Dajan space was demolished as a result of it didn’t have the required allow from the Israeli occupation authorities. Such permits are virtually not possible for Palestinians to acquire.

According to Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian official in cost of the settlements file in the northern West Bank, the Israeli army invaded the area early this morning and started in depth demolitions, which included utilizing bulldozers on the Sebastia archaeological web site and stealing historic stones from the encircling space.

There are actually some 650,000 Jewish settlers on occupied Palestinian territory, together with East Jerusalem. All of Israel’s settlements are unlawful beneath worldwide legislation. The Fourth Geneva Convention prohibits an occupying energy from transferring its inhabitants onto occupied land.