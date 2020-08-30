Israeli rights group calls on Israel to stop punishing measures against Gaza – Middle East Monitor

An Israeli rights group on Thursday required Israeli profession authorities to instantly stop the punishing measures against the besieged Gaza Strip and to permit the entry of fuel, products and necessary devices required to battle COVID-19.

The Legal Centre for Freedom of Movement (Gisha) validated that the authorities in Gaza: “Have extended the general lockdown in the strip by 72 hours, ending Sunday. Movement between Gaza’s districts is forbidden.”

Amidst the tight spot, Gisha revealed: “Only medical facilities and essential services, such as bakeries and water distribution centres, are open. Schools, businesses, mosques and public institutions are all shut. Residents have been instructed to wear masks when leaving their homes to shop for essentials. Kerem Shalom Crossing has been [partially] reopened.”

Gisha mentioned that Israel continues its unjustified penaltyagainst Gaza “At this time of great alarm and uncertainty, Israel continues to block entry of fuel into Gaza, including the power plant, which has been shut down since 18 August,” the rights group divulged.

Red Cross: Gaza will not be able to handle coronavirus pandemic

It restated that the absence of electrical energy: “Jeopardises medical facilities, quarantine centres, garbage disposal and water desalination and …