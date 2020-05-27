Israeli president tells Australian PM: alleged abuser Malka Leifer will not ‘evade justice’ | Israel

The alleged little one abuser Malka Leifer will not be allowed to “evade justice”, Israel’s president has promised Australia’s prime minister, a day after a Jerusalem courtroom dominated the previous headteacher was mentally match to face trial and be extradited.

“The state of Israel will not allow anyone to use its institutions to evade justice,” Reuven Rivlin instructed Scott Morrison in a cellphone name on Wednesday targeted on the growing trial, his workplace mentioned.

During a go to to Australia in February, Rivlin, who holds a principally ceremonial place, pledged to watch the case, which has deeply strained relations between the 2 nations. Australian police need Leifer flown again so she will face 74 sexual assault fees.

Tuesday’s ruling introduced hope to Leifer’s accusers of an finish to what they are saying has been a traumatic years-long trial, beset by repeated delays and accusations of political interference.

Dassi Erlich, certainly one of three Australian sisters who’ve accused Leifer of abuse throughout her time as principal of a Jewish ultra-Orthodox college in Melbourne, mentioned she hoped for a profitable extradition by the tip of the yr.

Morrison, too, mentioned the courtroom choice had been met “with a real sense of relief in Australia, and particularly by the Jewish community”, in keeping with the Israeli president’s workplace.

However, the assertion added that Rivlin had cautioned Morrison that earlier than Leifer can go away Israel, an extradition listening to, scheduled to start on 20 July, should happen. There will be a proper of enchantment, and Israel’s minister of justice will additionally must approve the extradition.

Jeremy Leibler, the president of the Zionist Federation of Australia, welcomed Tuesday’s ruling however mentioned it was possible that Leifer’s legal professionals would enchantment in opposition to the choice, including additional delays.

“We continue to urge the Israeli judicial system to expedite matters. Leifer has been credibly accused of serious crimes and must face trial,” he mentioned.