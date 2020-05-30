Israeli police shoot dead ‘unarmed’ Palestinian man in Jerusalem | World news

Israeli police officers have shot dead a Palestinian they suspected was carrying a weapon in Jerusalem’s Old City on Saturday, however the man was later discovered to have been unarmed, Israeli media reported.

“Police units on patrol spotted a suspect with a suspicious object that looked like a pistol,” a police spokesman, Micky Rosenfeld, mentioned. “They called upon him to stop and began to chase after him on foot, during the chase officers also opened fire at the suspect.”

Rosenfeld mentioned the suspect, a Palestinian resident of east Jerusalem, was dead.

Police didn’t say whether or not the man had been carrying a weapon, however Israel’s Channel 13 News reported that he was unarmed and should have had psychological well being issues.

There was no fast remark from Palestinian officers.

Tension has risen in latest weeks after Israel mentioned it hoped to maneuver forward with a plan to increase sovereignty to Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinians, Arab states, the United Nations and European states have warned in opposition to the transfer and the Palestinians have declared an finish to safety cooperation with Israel and the United States in protest.

On Friday, the Israeli navy mentioned its troops in the West Bank shot and killed a Palestinian attacker who had tried to run them over with a automotive.