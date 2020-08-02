Israeli occupation forces demolish Palestinian farm as settler attacks continue – Middle East Monitor

Israeli occupation forces destroyed a farm structure and water well the other day in Deir Ballut to the west of Salfit, Wafa news company has actually reported.

The Governor of Salfit, Abdallah Kmeil, stated that Israelis went into Wadi Sarida with a bulldozer which took down the structure and well coming from Aziz YusefAbdullah Kmeil recommended that the Israelis are benefiting from the coronavirus crisis and the resultant lockdown throughout the inhabited West Bank to speed up the addition of Palestinian land.

Before the State of Israel was developed in Palestine in 1948, villagers in Deir Ballut owned around 10,000 acres of land. In 1967, 20 percent of this was taken byIsrael Since then, thus lots of other towns in Palestine, Deir Ballut has actually gone through practically continuous land theft for prohibited settlements, bypass roadways and military setups.

According to Abdallah Kmeil, the Israeli occupation forces are likewise enabling prohibited inhabitants to attack Palestinian civilians, even more making complex the efforts to fight the pandemic. While settler attacks in the West Bank are a typical incident, activists from throughout the occupied area have actually reported a spike in attacks because a state of emergency situation was stated due to the infection break out.

