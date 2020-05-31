Israeli minister apologises for police shooting of Palestinian man | Israel

Israel’s defence minister apologised on Sunday for the police’s deadly shooting of an unarmed, autistic Palestinian man.

The shooting of Iyad Halak, 32, in Jerusalem’s Old City on Saturday, drew broad condemnations and revived complaints alleging extreme drive by Israeli safety forces.

Benny Gantz, who can also be Israel’s alternate prime minister underneath a power-sharing deal, made the remarks on the weekly assembly of the Israeli cupboard. He was sitting close to the prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who made no point out of the incident in his opening remarks.

“We are really sorry about the incident in which Iyad Halak was shot to death and we share in the family’s grief,” Gantz mentioned. “I am sure this subject will be investigated swiftly and conclusions will be reached.”

Halak’s relations mentioned he had autism and was heading to a college for college students with particular wants, the place he studied every day, when he was shot.

In a press release, Israeli police mentioned they noticed a suspect with an object that appeared like a pistol. When he did not obey orders to cease, officers opened fireplace, the assertion mentioned. Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld later mentioned no weapon was discovered.

Israeli media reported that the officers concerned have been questioned after the incident. It mentioned a lawyer representing one of the officers despatched his condolences to the household in an interview with Israeli military radio.

Lone Palestinian attackers with no clear hyperlinks to armed teams have carried out a collection of stabbings, shootings and car-ramming assaults in recent times.

Palestinians and Israeli human rights teams have lengthy accused Israeli safety forces of utilizing extreme drive in some instances, both by killing people who may have been arrested or utilizing deadly drive when their lives weren’t in peril.

Some pro-Palestinian activists in contrast Saturday’s shooting to current instances of police violence within the US.