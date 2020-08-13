Israeli leaders tout peace agreement with UAE – Middle East Monitor

Israel’s defense minister on Thursday thanked the leaders of the United States and United Arab Emirates for his nation’s questionable peace offer revealed today with UAE, Anadolu Agency reported.

” I wish to thank primarily United States President Donald Trump, a real pal of Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and [UAE Crown Prince] Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed,” Benny Gantz, likewise the alternate prime minister, stated in a declaration.

“The agreement expresses the alliance between regional countries that are interested in regional stability and cooperation,” he stated.According to Gantz, the agreement will have favorable ramifications for the future of the Middle East as an entire and on Israel’s position on the planet and the area.

Yair Lapid, the head of Israel’s leftist Yesh Atid celebration, likewise praised Netanyahu on the normalisation of relations with the UAE.

Lapid worried the value of increasing Israel’s diplomatic relations with other countries.

Hamas on UAE-Israel offer: Treacherous stab in back of Palestinians

He likewise thanked Trump for his function in causing the diplomatic development.

Israel and the UAE have actually accepted normalise relations, Trump stated Thursday, in a relocation forestalling Israel’s questionable strategies to annex big swathes of the inhabited West Bank.

A joint …