Israeli jeweler makes $1.5m gold coronavirus mask – Panorama

An Israeli precious jewelry business is dealing with what it states will be the world’s most costly coronavirus mask, a gold, diamond- encrusted face covering with a cost of $1.5 million, AP reports.

The 18- karat white gold mask will be embellished with 3,600 white and black diamonds and fitted with top- ranked N99 filters at the demand of the purchaser, stated designer Isaac Levy.

Levy, owner of the Yvel business, stated the purchaser had 2 other needs: that it be finished by the end of the year, which it would be the most costly on the planet. That last condition, he stated, “was the easiest to fulfill.”

He decreased to recognize the purchaser, however stated he was a Chinese entrepreneur living in the United States.

The glitzed- up face mask might provide some style to the protective equipment now obligatory in public areas in numerous nations. But at 270 grams (over half a pound)– almost 100 times that of a common surgical mask– it is not most likely to be an useful device to use.

In an interview at his factory near Jerusalem, Levy flaunted a number of pieces of the mask, covered in diamonds. One gold plate had a hole for the filter.

“Money maybe doesn’t buy everything, but if it can buy a very expensive COVID-19 mask and the guy wants to wear it and walk around and get the attention, he should be happy with that,” …