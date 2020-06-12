Israeli forces injure 3 photojournalists – Middle East Monitor

Three photojournalists along side dozens of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank were injured and suffocated by the Israeli army’s live and rubber bullets, and tear gas, Anadolu Agency reports.

Murad Shtaiwi, coordinator of the Popular Resistance Committees in town of Kafr Qaddum, Qalqilya, said the Israeli forces used rubber bullets and teargas to disperse peaceful demonstrators.

Shtaiwi said three photojournalists and two Palestinians were injured, while tens of protesters suffered from tear gas suffocation.

People in Kafr Qaddum organize weekly protests against Israeli occupation and from the Israeli settlement activities, which will come under Israeli forces repression.

Israel occupied Jerusalem and the full West Bank following the 1967 Six-Day War and began establishing settlements in the area in the following year.

