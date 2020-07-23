Israeli fighter jets challenge Iran passenger plane – Iran media

Israeli fighter jets have actually come precariously near an Iranian passenger plane in Syrian airspace, Iran’s Irib state news company reports.

It states the pilot of the Mahan Air airplane needed to rapidly alter elevation, which led to injuries amongst a number of guests.

Video published by Irib reveals one jet from the window of the plane and a passenger who had blood on his face.

Irib later on priced quote sources as stating the fighter jets might be American.

The Mahar Air airplane en path from Tehran to Beirut later on landed securely, an airport source in the Lebanese capital informed Reuters news company.

It was not right away understood the number of guests and team were on board the plane.

Neither Israel nor the United States have actually talked about the reported event.