Israeli business seeks new chapter in UAE trade after historic deal

For nearly a decade, Israeli businessmen chasing lucrative deals in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates would board a private jet in Tel Aviv and head instead to neighbouring Egypt, one of only two Arab countries with relations with Israel.

A five minute layover — dubbed the “diplomatic stop” — at Sharm El Sheikh airport on the Red Sea would scrub the flight of its antecedents, and clear it to fly to the UAE.

In recent months, as the tempo of behind-the-scenes contacts sped up, the Emiratis gave permission to skip the stop altogether — planes simply flew a quick loop around the airport and then east across Saudi Arabia to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

“The first time we did this, they brought out the champagne,” said one traveller who visited this year to hawk an array of cyber-surveillance software from at least six Israeli manufacturers.

Recommended

On Monday, even that pretence dropped: an El Al jet carried Israeli and US government officials, from National Security Council chairman Meir Ben-Shabbat to President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and Middle East Envoy, Jared Kushner, on the first commercial flight between the Jewish state and any Gulf country.

But despite the fanfare surrounding the recent historic opening of ties between…