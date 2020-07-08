Israeli authorities crack down on Arab fishermen – Middle East Monitor

The Israeli authorities in Yafa (Jaffa) are continuing to crack down on Arab fishermen so that you can stop them from working, Arab48.com reported on Tuesday.

A number of Arab fishermen, these Israeli citizens, reported to the media outlet that the port administration is behind the newest damage to their nets and fishing boats. The intention, it really is alleged, would be to uproot the fishermen from their domiciles in the town, where they’ve lived since before the state of Israel was created inside their land in 1948. Their families didn’t flee throughout the Nakba.

Arab residents of Yafa are standing near the fishermen and also have undermined an endeavor by Tel Aviv municipality to push the men out of the port under the pretext of plans to carry out renovation work.

Protests were organised which closed the road resulting in the port. Petitions were also submitted against the municipality, which stop its harassment.

“The administration of the port threw the fishing nets away,” explained the Head of the Fishermen’s Committee, Sa’do Zeinab. “It claimed that its staff thought that they were no longer any good for fishing.” He told Arab 48 that the Israelis also “smashed” a number of fishing boats for sale, claiming they were making way for municipality-owned vessels.

“The years-long conflict between the fishermen and the Israeli authorities is a battle of resilience against deportation,” said Zeinab. “The authorities plan to deport every Arab fisherman in order to erase the Arab identity of the port.”

He concluded by pointing out that the fishermen are looking at approaches to escalate their protests.