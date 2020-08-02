Israeli army says hits squad placing explosives along Syria frontier By Reuters





JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The Israeli army on Monday stated it had actually fired at and strike a group of militants placing explosives along the border fence with Syria on the Golan Heights.

Soldiers found the group near a frontier station over night and, backed by air assistance, “fired simultaneously towards the squad of four terrorists, a hit was identified,” the armed force stated.

No Israelis were hurt.

There was no instant remark from Syria.

Tensions have actually increased in current weeks along the Israel-Syria frontier after a fighter of the Iranian- backed Lebanese Shi’ ite group Hezbollah was eliminated in an evident Israeli strike on the edge of Damascus.

Israel has actually because enhanced its forces on its northern front, where it surrounds Lebanon and Syria.

The armed force stated it “holds the Syrian regime responsible for all events on Syrian soil and will not tolerate any violation of Israeli sovereignty.”