Israeli army confirms ‘security incident’ on Lebanese border – Middle East Monitor

The Israeli army revealed Monday that a security occurrence occurred on the Israeli-Lebanese border, without more information, Anadolu Agency reports.

“A little while ago, there were reports of a security incident in the area of Jabal Ros,” Avichai Adraee, a spokesperson for the Israeli army, stated in a declaration.

“The details are yet to be examined,” he included.

In a speech to legislators, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated: “We are constantly following what is happening on our northern borders. Our policy is clear: We will not allow Iran to gain a military position on our borders with Syria.”

“Lebanon and Syria bear the obligation for any hostility introduced from their lands versus us […] The army is prepared for all circumstances. We are working on all locations for the security of Israel, far and wide from our borders.”

This comes as the Israeli army continues to be on alert along the nation’s northern borders in anticipation of vindictive attacks by the Lebanese Hezbollah company.

Hezbollah has actually pledged to react to the killing of among its members in an air campaign thought to have actually been introduced by Israel, on a website near the Syrian capital, Damascus.

In the previous couple of days, the Israeli army revealed it would release military supports to the border with Lebanon.