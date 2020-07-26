Israeli army arrests ex-Hamas lawmakers in West Bank – Middle East Monitor

Israeli forces apprehended 2 previous Palestinian lawmakers in raids in the inhabited West Bank on Sunday, according to regional citizens, Anadolu Agency reports.

Israeli soldiers robbed the houses of previous MPs, Hatem Qafisha and Nayef Rajoub, in the city of Hebron in the southern West Bank and took them into custody, the locals stated.

Qafisha was later on launched by Israeli forces.

The previous lawmakers are from Palestinian resistance group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip.

There was no remark from the Israeli army on the raids.

Last week, the Israeli army jailed previous Hamas legislator Nezar Ramadan and previous minister Essa al-Jaabari, who was later on launched.

