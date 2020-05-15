Israel wants to buy Palestinians’ silence ahead of annexation – Middle East Monitor

Military analyst for Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, Alex Fishman, mentioned yesterday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is planning to buy the Palestinians’ silence over the annexation of Palestinian-held territories with “cash”.

Fishman mentioned, whereas the brand new Israeli authorities is being shaped, the scheduled annexation is nearing and Israel is utilizing cash to soften the Palestinians’ response over its plan to annex swaths of the occupied West Bank.

According to Fishman, as Israeli occupation forces arrest Palestinians throughout in a single day raids in an effort to cease mass protests in consequence of the plans to seize the Palestinian land, the federal government is providing to revive and nourish the Palestinian economic system with hand-outs to placate Palestinians.

Research: Annexation could have ‘series of negative consequences’ on Israel

Earlier this week, Netanyahu supplied the Palestinian Authority a mortgage of 800 million shekels ($226 million), and to switch almost 500 million shekels ($141.5 million) per 30 days for a interval of six months in tax revenues that Tel Aviv collects on behalf of the PA to assist fight the financial repercussions of the coronavirus outbreak.

Fishman defined that Netanyahu dubs this technique “economic peace”; it permits him to present Palestinians with “seemingly” higher residing situations in contrast to neighbouring nations in return for ridding them of their ideological enthusiasm.

The coverage can also be a spot holder till Palestinian labourers are ready to return to Israel for work and helps them to proceed to earn throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a PA survey, as many as 80 per cent of Palestinians mentioned they’ve fully or partially misplaced their supply of earnings in consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.