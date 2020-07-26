Israel violated Lebanese air space 29 times in 48 hours – Middle East Monitor

The Lebanese Army stated Israel violated Lebanon’s airspace 29 times in the past 48 hours, Alaraby English reported.

The ostentatious breaches were kept an eye on by the United Nations’ Lebanon Peacekeeping Mission.

An army representative stated: “On Friday, Israeli planes violated Lebanese air space 20 times, and on Saturday 9 times.”

Israel has yet to react to the allegation.

This follows Israel released a lethal attack on Syria, targeting Hezbollah positions as stress increase.

Israeli paper Yediot Ahronot declared that Israel had actually likewise cancelled a significant military workout on its northern border in preparation for a capacity Hezbollah attack.

Today, an outbound Israeli leader declared Lebanon- based militia Hezbollah were preparing sea-based attacks on Israel.

Tensions in between the 2 nations have actually increased in current times as Israel has actually increased its military activity along Lebanon’s southern border, and just recently started maritime drilling activities near contested waters.

Israel soldier eliminated, officer hurt in automobile mishap on Lebanon border