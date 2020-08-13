Israel uses Beirut blast pretext to change mandate of UN force in Lebanon – Middle East Monitor

Under the guise of the Beirut blast, the Israeli occupation has been mobilising members of the United Nations (UN) Security Council to change the mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Arab48.com reported on Wednesday.

Israeli Ynet News reported Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi taking diplomats from some of the Security Council member states on Tuesday to the Israel-Lebanon border, where the Israeli army claims that Hezbollah attempted to infiltrate Israel earlier this month.

Speaking to a group of 12 ambassadors, Ashkenazi stated: “Israel supports the existence of UNIFIL, but it wants full application of its mandate,” claiming that UNIFIL is unable to carry out its full mandate due to Hezbollah.

“Israel cannot remain indifferent in the face of Hezbollah’s attempts to harm its civilians,” Ashkenazi asserted.

He added: “The organisation operates in densely populated urban areas using Lebanese civilians as human shields, as was evident in the recent tragic event in Beirut that caused the deaths of hundreds of innocent people.”

Ynet News also reported US Ambassador to the UN Security Council Kelly Craft stressing the need for a new mandate.

At a closed council meeting held on Tuesday on UNIFIL, whose mandate is up for renewal at the end of the month, Craft expressed:…