Israel ‘uncovers terror cell’ in occupied West Bank – Middle East Monitor

Israel’s internal security agency, Shin Bet, claimed on Tuesday that it had uncovered a Palestinian “terror” cell in the occupied West Bank linked to Iran and Hezbollah, local media have reported. According to Ynet News, the cell was operating under the cover of a humanitarian aid agency.

One of those arrested, Yazan Abu Salah, 23, is a known operative of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). He apparently told Israeli interrogators that the attacks planned by the cell included the abduction of a soldier from the occupation army who could be swapped with Palestinian prisoners held in harsh conditions in Israeli jails.

Abu Salah, who was arrested in April, allegedly acknowledged that he bought weapons and recruited people to carry out attacks in Ramallah and the north of the West Bank. He is reported to have claimed that he received funds from Iran and Hezbollah, and that members of the cell were planning to travel to Lebanon for weapons training and instruction in operating drones.

His cousin Mohamed Abu Salah was also arrested and he too is said to have acknowledged that it is linked to Iran and Hezbollah. Another ten alleged members of the “terror” cell were arrested at the same time.

Shin Bet claimed that the discovery of the cell exposed the close cooperation between the PFLP in the occupied West Bank and Hezbollah and Iran.

