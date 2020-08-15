‘Israel-UAE must abolish shameful deal’ – Middle East Monitor

Chiefs of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine think about the Israel- UAE normalisation offer “out of historic context” and a “violation of Palestinian, Arab and Islamic principles”.

In a phone call, leaders of both motions firmly insisted that the UAE: “Must abolish this shameful deal.”

Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh, who performed the call, concurred with the Islamic Jihad Leader Ziyad Al-Nakhala on: “Continuous coordination between the leaderships of both movements.”

Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif talked to Haniyeh and knocked the Israel- UAE offer, worrying on Iran’s long-term assistance for Palestine.

Haniyeh thanked Iran and the Iranian individuals for their continuous assistance of the Palestinian cause.

“We will always continue the line of resistance and fight against the occupation, and we will not be affected by such treacherous acts, but we feel pain from this dagger that stabbed the Palestinian people from behind,” Haniyeh revealed.

