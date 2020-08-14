Israel-UAE deal helps Netanyahu and Trump, but not peace

Donald Trump’s unforeseen statement of a “historic” peace deal in between Israel and the United Arab Emirates is definitely a turn-up for the books.

The United States president doubtless hopes it will assist his having a hard time project for re-election inNovember Similarly, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, who deals with the possibility of a 4th basic election in 2 years, will hope this turns attention far from his own issues: his trial on 3 charges of corruption; collecting public anger at his handling of the Covid -19 pandemic; and, not least, his failure to provide on a duplicated pledge to annex unilaterally as much as a 3rd of the inhabited Palestinian West Bank.

Jewish settlement of Arab land took and inhabited by Israel in the Arab-Israeli Six-Day War of 1967 is a neuralgically delicate problem for Arab populations– even if progressively less so for much of their rulers. The UAE-Israel deal, which imagines shared diplomatic acknowledgment and enhanced trade and innovation ties, is the 3rd that Israel has actually struck with an Arab state.

After years of warring, it signed peace treaties with Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994. Israel likewise reached the Oslo accords with the Palestine Liberation Organization in 1993-95, which provided a semi-autonomous Palestinian Authority …