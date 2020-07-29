Israel turning mosques into synagogues, bars – Middle East Monitor

One of the landmarks of Tiberias, the mosque, likewise referred to as the Zaydani mosque, was constructed on the Mameluke architecture, with a huge dome and a turret.

“Like most Palestinians, the Tiberias residents have fled to Syria and Lebanon following the Nakba,” Kamal Khatib of the High Follow- up Committee for Arab Citizens of Israel, informed Anadolu Agency

“The Zaydani family, however, moved to the adjacent city of Nazareth,” he stated.

Khatib stated the Zaydani household had actually asked the Israeli authorities to provide consent to remodel the Umari mosque.

“The Tiberias Municipality, however, refused, arguing that it would renovate it, but nothing happened,” he stated.

“Even since the mosque has been closed with Israeli authorities banning worshippers and visitors from entering it,” he stated.

The research study likewise revealed that 40 mosques were either ruined, closed, or deserted, while 17 others were turned into bars, dining establishments, or museums.

For example, the Al-Ahmar Mosque in the northern town of Safed was turned into an auditorium, while Al-Jadid Mosque in the city of Caesarea was altered into a bar, according to the research study.

Khatib remembered that mosques in the pre-Nakba age were brimming with worshippers. “After the Nakba, however, mosques were destroyed, particularly those in villages. Other mosques were either turned into synagogues, bars, museums, cafes or restaurants.”

Khatib regreted that the Israeli policy “disregards the sentiments of Muslims”, mentioning the al-Isaaf cemetery in Jaffa, where burial places were taken down in spite of demonstrations from regional citizens.

Khatib stated Israeli authorities have actually enacted legislation to seize the residential or commercial property of Palestinians, who left their houses.

“The Knesset (Israel’s parliament) passed the law of absentees, under which Israel took structures and residential or commercial property of Arab residents [who left their homes to other areas],” he stated.

Israel rejects the allegations of utilizing mosques for other functions than worshipping.

In October 2015, the Israeli Foreign Ministry stated there were around 400 mosques in Israel which the variety of worshippers doubled 5 times over the past 25 years.

Khatib, nevertheless, dismisses the Israeli claim, stating “The Israeli government has never built a mosque in the country’s history”.