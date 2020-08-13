Israel tried to expel 60,000 Palestinians to Uruguay – Middle East Monitor

Israel tried to expel 60,000 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Uruguay after reaching understandings with the federal government of the South American state in 1969, Israeli Public Broadcaster (Kan) has actually exposed.

According to Al-Hadath news site, Kan stated that the late Israeli Prime Minister Levi Eshkol, who served from 1963-1969, put down the bases of this strategy.

The strategy became part of Israeli considerations about how to handle the Palestinian areas inhabited in 1967 which increased the occupied lands by 3 folds.

One of the other possible strategies, was establishing a farming Palestinian area in Sinai, which was under Israeli profession at the time.

READ: Brazil’s militaries must decrease their reliance on Israel, states ex-minister

Kan stated the Uruguay strategy was positioned to the Israeli cabinet 3 months after Eshkol’s death when Golda Meir was prime minister and General Zvi Zamir was Mossad director.

Zamir discussed the information of the understandings with Uruguay which specified that Israel pays $350,000 in the very first phase for the deportation costs of 10,000Palestinians Each individual deported would have been paid $100 to begin their brand-new life in Uruguay.

The cabinet authorized the strategy, however its application stopped working as just 3 Palestinians moved to Uruguay; 2 later on …