Israel told Hezbollah killing of fighter in Syria was a mistake – Middle East Monitor

Israel did notify Hezbollah that the killing of one of the group’s fighters in Syria recently was a mistake, Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen news channel reported on Saturday.

The message, which was transferred in between the celebrations by the United Nations, supposedly mentioned Israeli forces were uninformed Hezbollah fighters were stationed in the location and cautioned versus a reaction.

Hezbollah, according to Al-Mayadeen, confessed getting the message however rejected Israel had actually cautioned versus retaliation.

Instead, Naim Qassem, deputy secretary basic of Hezbollah, supposedly told Al-Mayadeen, the group were preparing to react to “Israel’s aggression”.

Haaretz estimated Qassem as stating, “there’s no change in the rules of the game and the formula for our response… a balance of deterrence against Israel exists, and we don’t intend to change this balance”.

The message from Israel follows a Hezbollah fighter was eliminated in an Israeli strike which struck near Damascus airport, south of the city, on Monday night.

Ali Kamel Mohsen, a Hezbollah fighter initially from southern Lebanon, was stated a martyr in a death notification released by the group on Tuesday.

Mohsen was eliminated along with 5 others in the attack which targeted an Iranian- backed ammo shop based in the borders of the Syrian capital.

A more 11 individuals were hurt throughout the strikes, amongst them 4 foreign fighters and 7 Syrian members of an air-defence system, the British- based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated.

In reaction, Israel has actually stepped up defences along the northern border and closed numerous roadways that go through exposed border areas, Channel 12 reported.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army introduced a two-day military drill near the Lebanese verge on the exact same day as Mohsen was eliminated. The military workout consisted of “considerable troop activity… as well as explosions and flare launches,” according to a report by the Jerusalem Post

Later, an Israeli soldier was eliminated, and an officer hurt in a automobile mishap along the border. Israeli forces instantly fired smoke shells to obstruct the view of Lebanese forces stationed on the border. The crash is believed to have actually been a mishap.

