Israeli occupation authorities yesterday delivered an order to demolish 200 decades-old Palestinian-owned industrial constructions situated in occupied East Jerusalem, reported Wafa information company.

As with many neighbourhoods in the world surrounding Jerusalem, Wadi Al-Joz is experiencing extreme challenges with the aggressive growth of the Jewish presence in the world.

The chairman of East Jerusalem’s Arab Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kamal Obeidat, informed Wafa that the order was made by advice of the Israeli Planning and Zoning Committee and can demolish up to 200 constructions together with automobile restore retailers, eating places and different services.

Obeidat referred to as the transfer a “racist order” to destroy the one Palestinian industrial space that serves the town’s 300,000 residents in East Jerusalem in order to construct Israeli constructions.

A spokesperson for the Jerusalem Municipality confirmed to the Jerusalem Post that the buildings had been being demolished as a part of a “building project” however couldn’t present additional particulars.

Palestinians imagine such measures are a part of Israel’s Judaisation of the town, which embrace emptying it of its Palestinian residents.

The demolitions come amid heightened tensions in the town after Israeli forces shot useless Eyad Hallaq, an unarmed Palestinian with psychological disabilities, additionally from the Palestinian neighbourhood of Wadi Al-Joz, the place the demolitions are set to happen.