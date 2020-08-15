Israel threatens to cut electricity supply to Palestinian towns – Middle East Monitor

Israel has actually threatened to cut the electricity supply to a number of Palestinian towns in the inhabited West Bank to “blackmail” the Palestinian management after the latter’s choice to extreme coordination with the Israeli authorities over Tel Aviv’s strategy to annex big parts of the occupied areas, Palestinian Minister of Local Government, Majdi Al-Saleh, stated.

In a declaration, Al-Saleh condemned Israel’s “aggressive” hazards and stated: “This is exploitation of the epidemiological situation that the country and the whole world are going through.”

He contacted global and human rights organizations and the Red Cross to step in to stop Israel’s inhuman practices which threaten the work of all health centers at this crucial time.

The Israeli authorities have actually informed 47 regional councils that they will cut their electricity supply.

Israel had currently cut off electricity from some towns consisting of Tafooh and Bani Naim in Hebron and others in Jenin interrupting the work of healthcare centres utilized to test and deal with COVID-19 clients.

The mayor of Yaabad town near Jenin stated the Israeli authorities have cut off the electricity supply on the pretext that financial obligations have not been paid. The mayor refuted the claims, …