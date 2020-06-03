Israel tests new ballistic missile system – Panorama

Israel has examined a new exact ballistic strike missile able to hitting targets within the vary of 400 km, Israel Aerospace Industries mentioned on Tuesday, Xinhua experiences.

The missile is a part of a weapon system named LORA (Long-Range Artillery Weapon System) developed by Israel Aerospace Industries, a state-owned weapons and protection firm.

The firm mentioned in an announcement that two firing trials had been carried out within the open sea.

LORA is a sea-to-floor and floor-to-floor system that may hit a goal with a precision degree of 10 meters radius, in response to its builders.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the tests, saying on his Facebook web page “parallel with our war on coronavirus, we are continuing to safeguard Israel’s security — on defense and offense.”