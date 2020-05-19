Israel temporarily lifts mask requirement in schools, outdoors due to heat wave – Armenian News

Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edlestein has lifted the requirement for college students to put on masks in colleges and for all Israelis to put on them outdoors till the top of the week, due to the extreme heat wave affecting the nation, The Times of Israel experiences.

“We need to take coronavirus protections seriously. But the heat wave can be dangerous in itself,” Edlestein stated in a press release early Tuesday morning. “Following the advice of the medical authorities, I have decided to lift the requirements for masks as long as there are no large gatherings.”

The Health Ministry stated “there is no obligation to wear a mask for students in schools, and also those who are in open areas and buildings without air conditioning, except during gatherings.”

The exemption applies till the top of the week, the ministry stated.