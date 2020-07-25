Israel strikes Syrian army positions in retaliatory attack, army says – Panorama

The Israeli military on Friday stated its helicopters struck Syrian army targets in action to mortars fired towards the Israeli- inhabited Golan Heights, Reuters reported.

“A number of targets were struck, including SAF observation posts and intelligence collection systems located in SAF bases,” the armed force stated in a declaration, describing the Syrian Armed Forces.

Syria’s state news firm SANA priced quote a military source as stating Israeli helicopters targeted 3 stations in Syria’s southern Quneitra location with anti- tank assisted rockets, triggering 2 injuries and some forest fires.

The strike came a couple of hours after the Israeli armed force stated blasts were spoken with the Syrian- held location of the GolanHeights No casualties were reported however a structure and an Israeli lorry were harmed, it stated.

Tension increased today along the Israel-Syria frontier after a fighter of the Iranian- backed Lebanese Shi’ ite group Hezbollah was eliminated in an obvious Israeli strike on the edge of Damascus on Monday.

The Israeli armed force stated it has actually considering that enhanced its forces on its northern front, where Israel borders Lebanon and Syria.

Following the killing of 2 Hezbollah members in Damascus last August, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the group’s leader, swore it would react if Israel eliminated anymore of its fighters in the nation.

Hezbollah has actually released fighters in Syria as part of Iranian- backed efforts to assistance President Bashar al-Assad in a dispute that spiralled out of demonstrations versus his guideline in 2011.

Israel sees the existence of Hezbollah and its ally Iran in Syria as a tactical risk and has actually installed numerous raids on Iranian- connected targets there. It caught the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war.