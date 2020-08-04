Israel strikes Syrian army bases after Golan Heights attack



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on patrol in the Golan Heights





Israeli aircraft struck Syrian military targets on Monday, the Israeli army confirmed in a rare statement.

Syrian state media acknowledged the strikes, reporting unspecified “material damage” at military outposts near the capital Damascus.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was retaliation for a bombing attempt.

The IDF said earlier it had killed four men planting explosives near the Israeli-occupied sector of Golan Heights late on Sunday.

Surveillance footage showed the group engulfed in an explosion.

Military spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Jonathan Conricus said it was too soon to say if the men belonged to a specific organisation, but that Israel held “the Syrian regime accountable”.

Monday’s attack targeted “observation posts and intelligence collection systems, anti-aircraft artillery facilities and command and control systems” in Syrian army bases in Qunaitra, the IDF said.

“The IDF holds the Syrian government responsible for…