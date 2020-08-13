Israel strikes school in Gaza refugee camp – Middle East Monitor

Israeli warplanes at dawn introduced restored air raids on the besieged Gaza Strip, triggering just material damage to a school and some houses.

One rocket struck an UNRWA-run main school in the Shati refugee camp, which is among the most largely inhabited locations in the Strip.

Interior Ministry representative, Iyad Bozum, stated the structure was left while dynamites professionals and security authorities work to get rid of the residues of the dynamites.

The strike harmed the personnel space on the 2nd flooring and triggered the windows on the 3rd flooring to shatter. Classes at the school are now suspended up until the structure is ensured for the return of trainees.

Over the last couple of days, Israeli profession forces have actually introduced several aerial and weapons attacks on Gaza.

