Israel strikes in Syria are destabilising – Middle East Monitor

Israel’s navy assaults in Syria violate the nation’s sovereignty and spark tensions in the area, Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Hassan Rouhani of Iran, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey stated in a joint assertion following the net Astana summit yesterday.

According to the assertion, the three presidents reaffirmed the need to respect universally recognised worldwide authorized choices.

In the joint declaration following a closed assembly, the three stated they “consider Israeli military attacks in Syria as destabilizing and violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of this country and intensifying the tension in the region,” based on Republic of Turkey Directorate of Communication.

Astana Format Turkey-Russia-Iran Trilateral Summit aims: 📌Provide regional peace & safety

📌Protect the independence, territorial integrity of Syria

📌Reduce the results of the humanitarian disaster in the area

📌Cooperation in the sphere in order to fight terrorism pic.twitter.com/WBHebUXfZ2 — Republic of Turkey Directorate of Communications (@Communications) July 1, 2020

The three additionally rejected US recognition of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights as Israeli, saying the March 2019 choice was a grave violation of worldwide legislation and threatens regional peace and safety.

Yesterday’s Astana Summit is the primary since September in which the three powers, because the guarantors for peace talks in Syria, mentioned developments and gathered to discover a concrete answer in Syria, the place the battle has entered its tenth yr.

