Israel strikes Hezbollah posts in Lebanon after firing at troops – Middle East Monitor

Israeli airplane struck posts coming from the Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah early on Wednesday after shots were fired from Lebanon towards its troops, Israel’s armed force stated.

No Israeli troops were injured in the firing, the armed force stated. Soldiers released lighting flares, smoke shells, and live fire after the shots from the Lebanese side of the frontier, it stated.

“In response, overnight, IDF attack helicopters and aircraft struck observation posts belonging to the Hezbollah terror organization in the border area,” the armed force stated in a declaration, describing the Israel Defense Forces.

There was no instant remark from Hezbollah.

Tension has actually been running high up on the border. Last month, Israel stated Hezbollah performed a seepage effort, which the Iran- backed group rejected.

The Israeli armed force stated it raised a curfew it had actually enforced overnight.

