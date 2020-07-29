Israel stops call to Muslim prayer at Hebron’s Ibrahimi Mosque – Middle East Monitor

Israeli forces today avoided the call for dawn prayer at the Ibrahimi Mosque in the occupied city of Hebron, rejecting Muslim worshippers gain access to to the website, according to the Wafa news company.

The Palestinian Authority condemned profession forces for intentionally infringing on spiritual flexibilities by using such constraints.

The Ibrahimi Mosque was closed from early March whilst the inhabited West Bank was handling the break out of the coronavirus, it resumed on Tuesday, together with the Church of Nativity in Bethlehem.

Slamming Israel’s newest offenses, Director and Head of the Ibrahimi Mosque, Sheikh Hafthi Abu Esnaina, stated: “The Israelis strive to keep Muslim worshippers away from the site by closing the electronic gates and blocking residents’ paths at military checkpoints.”

He included that “an attack on the holy places of Islam” contravenes global treaties on spiritual flexibility.

Occupation forces likewise avoided the Hebron Rehabilitation Committee (HRC) from continuing remediation works at the holy website the other day under the pretext that they did not have the required consents to do so.

Sheikh Hafthi, nevertheless, discussed that work at the mosque falls within the authority of the Palestinian Ministry of Waqf.

The Old City of Hebron, Al-Khalil in Arabic, consists of the Ibrahimi Mosque which is understood to Jews as the Cave of thePatriarchs It was noted as a UNESCO World Heritage website in 2017