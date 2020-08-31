Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 1.12% By Investing.com

©Reuters Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 1.12%(*35 *).



Investing com– Israel stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the, and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the lost 1.12%.

The finest entertainers of the session on the were OPKO Health Inc (*35 *)(*35 *) (TASE:-RRB-, which increased 1.85% or 20 indicate trade at 1100 at theclose Meanwhile, Nova (TASE:-RRB- included 1.67% or 300 indicate end at 18250 and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd (TASE:-RRB- was up 1.13% or 4.3 indicate 383.3 in late trade.

The worst entertainers of the session were Perrigo (TASE:-RRB-, which fell 3.35% or 600 indicate trade at 17290 at theclose Matrix (*35 *)(*35 *) (TASE:-RRB- decreased 3.30% or 295 indicate end at 8638 and Leumi (TASE:-RRB- was down 3.21% or 57 indicate 1720.

Falling stocks surpassed advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 256 to 140 and 31 ended the same.

Shares in Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd (TASE:-RRB- increased to 52-week highs; up 1.13% or 4.3 to 383.3.

Crude oil for October shipment was down 0.40% or 0.17 to $42.80 a barrel. Elsewhere in products trading, Brent oil for shipment in November fell 0.46% or 0.21 to strike $45.60 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures agreement increased 0.21% or 4.15 to trade at $1979.05 a troy …