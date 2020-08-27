Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.92% By Investing.com

©Reuters Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.92%



Investing com– Israel stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the, and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the fell 0.92%.

The finest entertainers of the session on the were Israel Discount Bank Ltd (TASE:-RRB-, which increased 2.81% or 30 indicate trade at 1098 at theclose Meanwhile, Leumi (TASE:-RRB- included 2.10% or 36 indicate end at 1748 and Nice Ltd (TASE:-RRB- was up 2.01% or 1560 indicate 79120 in late trade.

The worst entertainers of the session were OPKO Health Inc (TASE:-RRB-, which fell 19.56% or 278 indicate trade at 1143 at theclose Electra Ltd (TASE:-RRB- decreased 4.62% or 7390 indicate end at 152500 and ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd (TASE:-RRB- was down 3.87% or 51 indicate 1266.

Falling stocks surpassed advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 216 to 176 and 31 ended the same.

Shares in Nice Ltd (TASE:-RRB- increased to perpetuity highs; getting 2.01% or 1560 to 79120.

Crude oil for October shipment was down 1.22% or 0.53 to $42.86 a barrel. Elsewhere in products trading, Brent oil for shipment in November fell 1.36% or 0.63 to strike $45.53 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures agreement fell 0.97% or 18.95 to trade at $1933.55 a troy …