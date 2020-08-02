Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.12% By Investing.com

Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.12%



Investing com– Israel stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the, and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the decreased 0.12%.

The finest entertainers of the session on the were Fattal 1998 Holdings Ltd (TASE:-RRB-, which increased 9.51% or 1290 indicate trade at 14850 at theclose Meanwhile, Gazit Globe Ltd (TASE:-RRB- included 6.51% or 92 indicate end at 1505 and Delek Drilling LP (TASE:-RRB- was up 4.92% or 20 indicate 431 in late trade.

The worst entertainers of the session were Perrigo (TASE:-RRB-, which fell 5.92% or 1130 indicate trade at 17950 at theclose Ormat Technologies (TASE:-RRB- decreased 3.78% or 800 indicate end at 20350 and International Flavors & & Fragrances Inc (TASE:-RRB- was down 2.52% or 1110 indicate 42950.

Rising stocks surpassed decreasing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 230 to 159 and 27 ended the same.

Shares in Ormat Technologies (TASE:-RRB- was up to 52- week lows; falling 3.78% or 800 to20350

.

Crude oil for September shipment was up 1.30% or 0.52 to $4044 a barrel. Elsewhere in products trading, Brent oil for shipment in October increased 0.90% or 0.39 to strike $4364 a barrel, while the October Gold Futures agreement the same 0.00% or 0.00 to …