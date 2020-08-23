Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.38% By Investing.com

©Reuters Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.38%



Investing com– Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the, and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the included 1.38%.

The finest entertainers of the session on the were Shapir Engineering Industry (TASE:-RRB-, which increased 4.45% or 101 indicate trade at 2369 at theclose Meanwhile, ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd (TASE:-RRB- included 3.60% or 46 indicate end at 1323 and Azrieli Group Ltd (TASE:-RRB- was up 3.55% or 640 indicate 18670 in late trade.

The worst entertainers of the session were OPKO Health Inc (TASE:-RRB-, which fell 3.88% or 66 indicate trade at 1637 at theclose Liveperson (TASE:-RRB- decreased 3.47% or 730 indicate end at 20320 and Maytronics (TASE:-RRB- was down 1.34% or 67 indicate 4930.

Rising stocks surpassed decreasing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 254 to 142 and 23 ended the same.

Crude oil for (*35 *) shipment was down 1.21% or 0.52 to $42.30 a barrel. Elsewhere in products trading, Brent oil for shipment in November the same 0.00% or 0.00 to strike $44.93 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures agreement increased 0.06% or 1.10 to trade at $1947.60 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.07% to 3.4025, while EUR/ILS fell 0.48% to …