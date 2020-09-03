Israel stands to get a huge economic boost through its deal with the UAE – Middle East Monitor

Yesterday, the initially business Israeli flight got here in Abu Dhabi, the capital ofthe United Arab Emirates This was arranged simply 2 weeks after United States President Donald Trump revealed the peace deal in between the UAE and the profession state ofIsrael Trump tweeted that the deal is a “HUGE breakthrough” and a “Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates!”

Israeli and American authorities called the very first direct flight in between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi a start to a more thriving period of great relations in between the 2 nations. They likewise revealed their hope that it would break the ice for main ties in between the profession state and other Arab nations.

The contract covers the normalisation of diplomatic, cultural and economic ties in between the 2 nations. Many Israeli authorities and experts, along with worldwide professionals, nevertheless, firmly insist that it was created to boost Israel’s economy, which stands to get a huge boost.

“We are witnessing a historical event,” Israel’s Minister of Regional Cooperation Ofir Akunis informed Channel 11 onSunday “It is a dramatic and unprecedented breakthrough [and] the cornerstone to exit from an economic crisis.” Akunis was reported in Ynet News with more information about the economic gains …