Israel soldiers shoot Palestinian woman in the chest – Middle East Monitor

A 24- year-old Palestinian woman is in a vital condition after being shot by Israeli soldiers early today in the inhabited West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian Health Ministry validated in a declaration.

According to Wafa news company, regional citizens stated Israeli forces stormed the Al-Jabariyat area in Jenin city, where they questioned and threatened to re-arrest a previous detainee after burglarizing his home.

The raid stimulated conflicts from Palestinian locals with Israeli profession forces shooting live and rubber-coated metal bullets at regional youths who tried to obstruct their course.

The Israeli forces declared soldiers gotten in the city over night to detain suspects.

Director of the regional Red Crescent branch, Mahmoud Al-Sa’ adi, informed Wafa that Israeli soldiers fired at the ambulance that came to the scene to leave the Palestinian girl who had actually been shot with live bullets that struck her chest.

However, the soldiers reject having actually utilized live ammo, declaring the woman might have been struck by bullets fired by Palestinians.

The Israeli army frequently breaches Palestinian cities and towns in the inhabited West Bank to detain Palestinians.

