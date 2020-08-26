Israel soldiers orders Palestinian families to demolish their home – Middle East Monitor

Israeli profession forces provided demolition orders to 2 Palestinian- owned houses in Al-Maniya town situated in north-east of Bethlehem, reported Wafa news company.

Head of Al-Maniya Village Council, Zeyad Kawazba, informed Wafa that Israeli forces stormed the town and handed military orders to demolish 2 homes, due to the fact that they were supposedly constructed without the difficult to get building and construction authorizations.

A limiting preparation program used by Israeli authorities makes it nearly difficult for Palestinians to get structure authorizations in what the Oslo Accords identified as ‘Area C’ of the West Bank, which falls under both Israeli military and administrative control, hampering the advancement of appropriate real estate, facilities and incomes.

The homes belong to regional Palestinians, determined as Yousef Jabbarin and his sibling, Shadi Jabbarin, and are presently lived in by their families.

Located some 9 kilometres to the south-east of Bethlehem, Al-Maniya has a population of some 1,450 and inhabits an overall location of 8,908 dunums (8.9 square kilometres).

Israel’s extensively practiced policies of home demolitions targeting whole families are acts of unlawful cumulative penalty and can be found in direct infraction of worldwide human rights law.

