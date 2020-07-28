Israel soldiers arrested for smuggling weapons to Palestinians – Middle East Monitor

Four Israeli soldiers were detained yesterday on suspicion of working with Palestinian smugglers, Channel 12 reported.

The suspects, who were stationed at a military checkpoint located in the occupied Hebron Hills, south of Jerusalem, allegedly collaborated with Palestinian truck drivers and smuggled merchandise, stolen vehicles and weapons into the occupied West Bank.

“Shortly after launching the investigation, we identified a dangerous phenomenon involving security personnel responsible for maintaining the public’s safety,” said Deputy Chief of Staff Dudi Hayun.

“This operation is one of several operations being carried out by police and security forces in an attempt to minimise crime entering Israel from Judea and Samaria and vice versa.”

READ: Banksy donates his artwork to help fund Palestine hospital

The undercover investigation began several months ago after suspicions rose that Israeli soldiers were allowing stolen Israeli vehicles and Palestinian trucks to smuggle weapons and contraband in return for tens of thousands of shekels while on duty, according to the report.

According to World Israel News, during the search of the suspects’ homes, Israeli forces seized cash worth about 160,000 shekels ($46,900), two trailers, computers, bullet magazines and ammunition for weapons.

The investigation resulted in ten suspects being arrested, including four residents of the south of the country, two Palestinians and four occupation soldiers who were stationed at the crossing, who are all currently being interrogated and will later be brought to court for hearings.