Israel soldier killed, officer injured in car accident on Lebanon border – Middle East Monitor

One Israeli soldier has actually been killed and an officer injured in a car accident along the border with Lebanon, the Times of Israel reported.

Sahar Elgazar, 20, was killed in a car crash in the Shebaa Farms– a location of land challenged by Lebanon, Syria and Israel, however inhabited by the so-called Jewish state.

A lieutenant was injured and required to medical facility for treatment, Israeli forces stated. Adding, workers on the ground fired a series of smoke shells into the air instantly after the crash to obstruct the view of Lebanese forces stationed on the border.

According to the Times of Israel, the shells stimulated a fire which was later on snuffed out by Israeli firemens. A military examination into the crash has actually been released.

The crash comes just days after Hezbollah blamed Israel for the death of among its fighters in Syria, throughout airstrikes on Monday night, and threatened to strike back.

Monday’s air campaign, according to the British- based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, killed 5 individuals, hurting an additional 11, amongst them 4 foreign fighters and 7 Syrian members of an air-defence system.

READ: Israel ‘uncovers terror cell’ in inhabited West Bank

The strikes apparently targeted an Iranian- backed ammo depot based in the southern borders of Damascus, near the capital’s airport.

Among the dead was Ali Kamel Mohsen, a Lebanese Hezbollah fighter from southern Lebanon.

Mohsen was stated a martyr in a death notification launched by the Iranian- backed militia.

In the wake of retaliation risks, numerous pro-Hezbollah media outlets, consisting of Lebanon’s Al-Manar and Al-Mayadeen reported Israeli forces were afraid of a vengeance attack.

An Al-Manar report declared, “Israeli military units deployed on Lebanon’s border have been hiding away since Hezbollah announced one of its fighters was claimed by the Zionist aerial attack on Damascus Monday night.”

Yesterday, the Israeli Army apparently released a two-military exercise in the Upper Galilee area, near to the Lebanese border.

According to a Jerusalem Post report,“considerable troop activity will take place as part of the exercise, as well as explosions and flare launches” The workout is apparently part of the Israel’s basic training prepare for 2020, planned to assist soldiers preserve preparedness.

READ: Lebanon political leader requires expelling Palestine refugees