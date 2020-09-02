Israel soldier filmed kneeling on eldelry Palestinian’s neck in West Bank protest – Middle East Monitor

A video flowing on social networks reveals an Israeli soldier kneeling on a senior Palestinian protester’s neck while apprehending him throughout a presentation in the occupied West Bank.

Khairi Hannoun, 65, informed Wafa news firm that he was opposing versus Israel’s strategies to seize some 800 dunums (0.8 square kilometres) of land to construct an unlawful commercial park impacting numerous northern West Bank towns.

Local Palestinian forces stated lots of protesters struggled with tear gas inhalation after Israeli forces fired cylinders in their instructions and shot live rounds.

Journalists covering the occasion, arranged by regional nationalist forces and the Wall and Settlements Resistance Commission, were likewise assaulted by Israeli soldiers and avoided from recording it, a Wafa reporter stated.

Palestinians and Israeli rights groups typically implicate Israeli profession forces of utilizing extreme force to distribute Palestinian demonstrations.

As the video flowing on social networks programs, the dad of 5 was battled to the ground up until the soldier appeared to kneel on his neck and back while requiring him into handcuffs.