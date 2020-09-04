Israel settlers throw stones at pregnant Palestinian woman – Middle East Monitor

A pregnant woman and 3 other Palestinians were hurt the other day night after Israeli settlers assaulted the cars and truck they were taking a trip in with stones, according to Wafa news company.

Local sources validated that the settlers showered the Palestinian car with stones and rocks, while it took a trip near the Turmus Ayya town, north of inhabited Ramallah.

The woman, who was 9 months pregnant, was seriously injured and required to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah.

Witnesses informed the Yesh Din rights group that a group of around 60 Israeli settlers collected by Route 60, a highway which crosses the West Bank, and started tossing stones at Palestinian automobiles in the location, destructive 2 automobiles.

When the household, recognized as locals of Kafr Malek town situated to the east of Ramallah, tried to leave, the settlers continued to strike them with stones.

Attacks, attacks and acts of vandalism are often performed on Palestinian towns and towns in the Israeli- inhabited West Bank both by prohibited settlers and soldiers.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched a declaration following the occurrence holding the Israeli federal government totally accountable and alerted of the severe effects of …