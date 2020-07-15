Demonstrators took to the streets to voice their anger at perceived failures by leaders to rise to the unprecedented challenges heightened by the pandemic.

For many, it underlines the sense that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has poorly slipped up after appearing to have the virus firmly in order just 8 weeks ago.

Thousands of protesters rallied in Tel Aviv on Saturday, with thousands more protesting outside Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

Referring to Netanyahu’s ongoing trial on bribery and breach of trust charges — charges the Prime Minister denies — protesters held signs that read, “We’re saving democracy, we’re fighting corruption” and “No to dictatorship under cover of corona!”

Some blocked a tram line in Jerusalem’s main shopping district and damaged property, according to police. Video showed protesters trying to break through the metal barriers on the street beyond your Prime Minister’s residence. Police say they made 50 arrests through the evening.

Tuesday’s protest was light emitting diode by the anti-corruption Black Flag movement, but the demonstration also dedicated to Israel’s deteriorating economic situation due to the pandemic. The country’s unemployment rate hit 21% this week and recent surveys show public rely upon the government’s handling of the health crisis plummeting.

A Black Flag spokesperson told CNN that Netanyahu should resign and make way for somebody who could solve the country’s problems as opposed to focus on defending himself in court. Roee Neuman also disputed claims the protest had a violent edge to it, describing it instead as “stormy.”

“We are talking about the frustration of people,” he said.

Protests over curfew in Serbia

Protests erupted in to violence in Serbia’s capital of Belgrade last week all through demonstrations sparked by the government’s want to impose a curfew to try and curb a dramatic surge in coronavirus cases.

Authorities dropped that plan after two nights of rioting, alternatively reimposing a ban on indoor or outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people, and closing all hospitality and retail venues between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

But protests continued in Belgrade and other cities, with the rallies evolving in to wider dissent over the rule of Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic.

Protesters allege that he lifted the lockdown too early so that he could hold parliamentary elections in June — the initial in Europe during the pandemic — and allowing large gatherings, bars and nightclubs to work on full capacity. They say he then tried to reimpose it following the vote since the number of infections escalated.

The ruling party won by a landslide and the majority of the opposition boycotted the election.

Vucic has again and again denied those accusations, on Friday blaming his political opponents for orchestrating protests. He previously said “extremist” and “foreign agencies” caused the unrest.

The anti-government protests erupted into violence on Friday, with one protester stabbed in the leg before Serbia’s parliament, the Ministry of Interior said. Police were pelted with bottles and flares, and in the course of time responded with rounds of tear gas. The Ministry of Interior said at the least 118 officers were injured.

Serbia suffered its highest daily death toll on Friday. Prime Minister Ana Brnabic called it “the worst day” because the beginning of the pandemic, with 386 new infections and 18 deaths. On May 6, when Serbia revoked their state of emergency and lifted most restrictions, there were three deaths and 48 new cases, in line with the Ministry of Health.

She said protests throughout the pandemic were “irresponsible” and did not eliminate imposing a curfew if the situation deteriorates further.

Serbia’s Minister of Health Zlatibor Loncar said hospitals were “absolutely overloaded,” with patients from Belgrade being diverted to hospitals in cities up to 50 miles away.

During Thursday’s largely peaceful sit-in by the parliament, some protesters held signs saying “sit down.” Several told CNN affiliate N1 this was an endeavor to distance themselves from what they called “provocateurs who caused the riots” during the rallies on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Amnesty International on Thursday warned against the “disproportionate use of force against entire demonstrations” after video emerged of police beating three men have been sitting on a bench.

Social unrest

Protests from the virus have emerged far away, too.

In Lebanon, hunger protests were only available in May in the same way the country was loosening its lockdown, and beginning to cope with poor living conditions exacerbated by the near shutdown of the economy. Nightly confrontations between demonstrators and the Lebanese army rocked Tripoli, making it the epicenter of the country’s renewed uprising against its political elite.

But as the economic crisis has worsened, the flurry of small demonstrations that continue round the country are receiving less attention, and a string of suicides dominates conversation.

In Bulgaria, anti-government protests have flared up again as coronavirus cases continue to rise. Dimitar Bechev, a an investigation fellow at the Center for Slavic, Eurasian, and East European Studies at the University of North Carolina, told CNN: “Covid probably is at play very marginally in the sense that people were stuck at home and now they can go out.” But that he said the true reasons were around ongoing allegations of corruption on the list of political leaders.

A report from the Institute for Economics and Peace entitled Covid-19 and Peace reads: “The pandemic will undo many years of socio-economic development for several countries, exacerbating humanitarian crises and potentially aggravating unrest and conflict.”

The IEP said that a lot of of the indicators of its Global Peace Index (GPI) and Positive Peace Index (PPI) — which measures the attitudes, institutions and structures that create and sustain peaceful societies — were “likely to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”