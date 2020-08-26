Israel selling advanced military gear to UAE for over 8 years – Middle East Monitor

Israel has actually been selling advanced military systems and devices to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for more than 8 years, Yedioth Ahronoth paper exposed.

The paper’s military affairs reporter, Alex Fishman, stated the Director of the Mossad, Yossi Cohen, and Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, asked the Ministry of Public Security to grant extra approvals to offer more advanced weapons to the UAE in the context of efforts that preceded the Israeli-Emirati normalisation contract in addition to for financial factors.

According to the paper, Israel selling advanced and offending weapons to the UAE in 2010, after the assassination of Hamas leader, Muhammad Al-Mabhouh, in a Dubai hotel.

At the time, the Director of the Mossad, Tamir Pardo, took a trip to the UAE to fix the crisis in between the 2 nations, however Abu Dhabi’s condition was to supply it with advanced weapons systems, the paper stated.

Prior to that, Israel utilized to restrict the sale of advanced offending weapons to the UAE for fear that it might direct the weapons at hostile celebrations, consisting of Israel.

READ: The UAE-Israel contract serves the United States and Israel alone

On the other hand, a comprehensive report by Israel’s the Marker paper showed that Logic Industries, associated with Israeli business person Mati Kochavi of …