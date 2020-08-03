Israel sees over 700 new coronavirus cases – Middle East Monitor

Israel on Monday verified another 713 infections from the book coronavirus, reports Anadolu Agency

According to the Health Ministry, the overall count of cases in the nation has actually increased to 73,231, consisting of 541 deaths, considering that the infection was very first spotted on February 21.

An overall of 47,523 individuals have actually up until now recuperated and been released from medical facilities, the ministry stated.

Anger has actually been increasing in Israel over the federal government’s reaction to the infection.

For the previous weeks, thousands have actually required to the streets, requiring the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Demonstrations versus Netanyahu have actually ended up being a weekly occasion for about 2 months.

Since very first appearing in China last December, the book coronavirus has actually infected a minimum of 188 nations and areas. The United States, Brazil, India, and Russia are presently the nations hardest struck worldwide.

READ: Israel soldiers ruin another Palestinian coronavirus screening centre

The pandemic has actually eliminated almost 690,000 individuals worldwide, with over 18 million verified cases, according to figures put together by the United States’ Johns Hopkins University.

Nearly 10.7 million individuals have actually recuperated from the illness.

…



Read The Full Article