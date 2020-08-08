Israel says it shot down drone on Golan Heights overnight – Middle East Monitor

Israel’s armed force stated on Friday it had shot down a drone overnight that crossed into Israeli airspace near Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights, a tactical plateau at the frontier with Syria, Reuters reports.

No other information were provided, though the army stated it was not linked to the triggering of sirens later on in the day by an incorrect alarm relating to a drone seepage.

Israel has actually been on high alert as stress have actually intensified with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Earlier in the week Israeli airplane assaulted targets in Syria It explained the strikes as retaliation for a tried battle of the border fence by an opponent team that Israel’s military chief on Friday stated was sent out by Iran.

There was no instant remark from Iran.

Israel recorded the majority of the Golan Heights from Syria in a war in 1967.

